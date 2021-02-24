State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.43.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

