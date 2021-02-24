State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.13% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $404,897 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

