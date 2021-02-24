State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 371.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,450 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,751,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,571,000 after acquiring an additional 866,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 977,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

