State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.78.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $531,393. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

