Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0872 on Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $302.52 million and approximately $91.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00055707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.99 or 0.00751055 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00034588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00039672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060513 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.66 or 0.04499889 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

