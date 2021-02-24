StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

STEP opened at $34.83 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 321.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,244 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at $13,837,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,822,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,617,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

