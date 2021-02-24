Stewart Mccuaig Sells 26,250 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.09, for a total transaction of C$763,567.88.

Stewart Mccuaig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total transaction of C$563,841.60.

ATA stock opened at C$28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 50.07. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$14.27 and a one year high of C$29.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.64.

ATA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

