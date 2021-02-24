Stifel Nicolaus Increases CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $9.30

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.30 to $9.30 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. CanWel Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

