Stifel Nicolaus Raises Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Price Target to $17.50

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.25 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

