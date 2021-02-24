Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) Insider Paul Bal Sells 11,230 Shares

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) (LON:STCK) insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35).

Paul Bal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Bal sold 50,691 shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total value of £129,768.96 ($169,543.98).

LON:STCK opened at GBX 274.50 ($3.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £549 million and a PE ratio of 18.43. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 243.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a €0.18 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L)’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK.L) Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

