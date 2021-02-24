Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CNH Industrial Call Options (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 10,001 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,823% compared to the typical daily volume of 520 call options.

NYSE CNHI opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

