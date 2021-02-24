Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Frank’s International Call Options (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,540 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,733% compared to the typical daily volume of 36 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

FI stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.51. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 439,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 752,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Frank’s International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after buying an additional 6,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

