Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.4% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Stryker by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 289,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,880,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.23. 19,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

