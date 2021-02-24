Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Shares Up 0.9%

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPUF)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

