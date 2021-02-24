Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,683 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

