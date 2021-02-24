Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Workhorse Group worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth about $8,673,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

WKHS opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

WKHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other Workhorse Group news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

