Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RHP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.