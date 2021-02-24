Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $10.39 Million Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,718 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

YY opened at $123.09 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

