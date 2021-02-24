Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,505 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.18% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,780,000 after buying an additional 445,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 117,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 714,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 659,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

