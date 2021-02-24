Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.97 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,511 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.7% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQC opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

