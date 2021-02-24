Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INN opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

