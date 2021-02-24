Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

INN opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

