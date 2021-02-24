Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases Earnings Results

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 26,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,455. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

