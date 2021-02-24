Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

SMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.