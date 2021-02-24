Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Trading Up 6.4%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $32.84. Approximately 667,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,000,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $33.88.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

