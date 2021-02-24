Sun Summit Minerals (CVE:SMN) Trading Down 3.7%

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (CVE:SMN) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 88,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 315,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$19.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90.

Sun Summit Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SMN)

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Chunibas project covering an area of approximately 530 hectares located in the Eastern Sonora State, Mexico; the Espiritu SMR project that covers an area of approximately 2,711 hectares located in the Eastern Sonora State, Mexico; 1068 project that comprises an area of 1,800 hectares situated in the Sonora State, Mexico; and the Los Ocotes project covering an area of approximately 2,283 hectares located in the Sonora State, Mexico.

