Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 352,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 42,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

NYSE SU opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $29.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

