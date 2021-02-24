Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of SPB opened at C$13.33 on Wednesday. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 31.22.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at C$376,339.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.67.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

