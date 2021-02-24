Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$14.50

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.67.

SPB stock opened at C$13.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 31.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

