Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.45.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, and supply management. Supply Network Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Pemulwuy, Australia.

