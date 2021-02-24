Susan J.S. Taylor Sells 2,707 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.86 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $757.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.18 and a 200-day moving average of $270.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

