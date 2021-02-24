SVB Leerink Weighs in on Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.21). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15).

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $515.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

