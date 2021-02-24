Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 282,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth about $143,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NATI stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.