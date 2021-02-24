Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $11,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $41.86.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.