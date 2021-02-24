Swiss National Bank Has $13.31 Million Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of American Campus Communities worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 52.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

