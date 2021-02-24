Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 631,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 34,330 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.06 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 276,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,414,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,878 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,608 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

