Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,800 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 509,900 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FireEye were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FireEye by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FEYE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,138,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

