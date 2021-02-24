Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,748,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,425,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 240,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 597,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 368,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

