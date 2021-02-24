Swiss Re AG to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swiss Re in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.71.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSREY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SSREY opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

