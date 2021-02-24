Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.28

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $137.28 and last traded at $135.15, with a volume of 1917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

