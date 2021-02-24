Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,851 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after acquiring an additional 424,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 315,099 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,076,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS opened at $253.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.10 and its 200-day moving average is $234.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.33.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.