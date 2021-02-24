T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) General Counsel Sells $14,996.80 in Stock

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) General Counsel Michael Terrence Gibbs sold 7,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $14,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.63. T2 Biosystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have commented on TTOO. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.60 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 34.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,115 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

