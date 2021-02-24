Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRHC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

TRHC traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 770,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,834. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

