Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Has $27.92 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,387 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group accounts for about 4.1% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $27,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTHT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 705,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 412,816 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $59.16. 21,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,748. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

