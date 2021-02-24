Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day moving average of $143.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

