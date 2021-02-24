Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$589.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.45.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

