Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 1184354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.88.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$589.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

About Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.