Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 4,319,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,845. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $41.82.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

