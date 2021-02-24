Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stake Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 511.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,095 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tapestry worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,083,805 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,352 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $645,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,280,088 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $941,106,000 after buying an additional 4,925,214 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after buying an additional 343,995 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.