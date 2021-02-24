Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 156.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 68,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.95.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

